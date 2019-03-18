Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online with 5-inch display

Samsung seems to be working on a new entry-level smartphone that will be a part of Google’s Android Go initiative. As previously reported, this upcoming device is expected to be dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. The renders of the device along with some key specifications of the device have already leaked out online. However, just days after the first leak of official renders, new information about the device has leaked.

The upcoming smartphone has reportedly received FCC certification. It looks like Samsung is ready to launch the Galaxy A2 core in the market in coming weeks, if not days. We are sure of an imminent launch as certification is one of the final steps a smartphone maker or electronics manufacturer takes before launching their product in any given market. The FCC listing was spotted by MSP and according to the listing, the Galaxy A2 Core is likely to come in two variants, the SM-A260G and the SM-A260G/DS.

The listing also indicated that the device will come with a 5-inch display with qHD resolution in a rectangular body with 141mm height and 71mm wide. As previously reported, the device will run Android Oreo (Go Edition) instead of the latest version of the operating system, Android Pie (Go Edition).

As previously reported, the device is likely to come with Exynos 7870 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 1GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. In addition to that, previous reports also indicated that the device will come with a microSD card slot. According to renders, the device will come with a single camera setup on the back along with a dedicated LED unit in a vertical setup. The front of the device will come with significant bezels on the top and bottom of the device.

The renders also indicate that both the front and back of the device will come with Samsung branding. The device is also expected to come with a 3.5mm audio socket along with a micro-USB port on the bottom. The report also indicated that since the render comes with March 22 as the date on the screen of the device, it is possible that the company may launch the device on that day. Galaxy A2 Core is likely to take on the likes of soon to launch Xiaomi Redmi Go, yet another Android Go Edition powered smartphone.