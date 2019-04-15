comscore
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched in India for Rs 5,290

Samsung has launched its second Android Go smartphone in India called Galaxy A2 Core. It is the first smartphone in India to run Android Pie (Go Edition). The Galaxy A2 Core is already available for purchase from offline stores.

samsung galaxy j2 core

Last week, we came across a leak hinting at the India price of Samsung’s second Android Go smartphone – the Galaxy A2 Core. Now, the smartphone has launched in India, and is available to purchase from offline stores. Being an Android Go Edition smartphone, the Galaxy A2 Core comes with “Go” apps that have been optimized for devices with low memory and RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India

The pricing information comes from Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom, and the Galaxy A2 Core will set you back by Rs 5,290. In India, it will closely compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go which is priced at Rs 4,499.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core specifications and features

The Galaxy A2 Core houses a 5-inch qHD display, running at a resolution of 960x540pixels. Under the hood is an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. A microSD card slot for expandable storage will also be present. In the photography department, the Galaxy A2 Core features a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. To keep things ticking, the smartphone will house a 2,600mAh battery. Connectivity options in the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go

As mentioned above, the Galaxy A2 Core will compete with the Redmi Go, and there are a few key differences here. Firstly, the Redmi Go also runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), and will be updated to Pie OS going forward, whereas the Galaxy A2 Core already comes with the latest Android Pie (Go Edition) software. While the screen size is same on both phones, the resolution on Redmi Go is 720p (HD) – 1280x720pixels.

The Redmi Go comes with Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC, whereas the Galaxy A2 Core is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC. And lastly, the Redmi Go comes with a slightly bigger 3,000mAh battery compared to 2,600mAh on the Samsung phone.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 2:57 PM IST

