Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India, specifications leaked; launch seems imminent

Last year, Samsung introduced its most affordable, entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy J2 Core for Rs 6,190. The smartphone went heads on with the Xiaomi Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A that were priced at Rs 5,999. Now, with Xiaomi introducing the Redmi Go for Rs 4,499 in India, looks like Samsung is gearing up to rival it with Galaxy A2 Core. Specifications and India pricing details of the Galaxy A2 Core have surfaced online, and the launch seems imminent.

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core will be priced at Rs 5,290 in India, a pricing and specs sheet leak on 91Mobiles reveals. The entry-level smartphone will have the following dimensions – 141.5 x 70.9 x 9.1mm. It will come with a plastic body with glossy finish, and will house a 5-inch display featuring qHD resolution, 960x540pixels.

On the software side, it will be the second smartphone to run Android Go out of the box based on Android 9 Pie. The report hints that it will come with Smart Manager feature to optimize device performance by closing background apps, a part of Make for India initiative. It will also prompt users to uninstall unwanted apps that haven’t been used for long.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. A microSD card slot for expandable storage will also be present. In the photography department, the Galaxy A2 Core will reportedly come with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. To keep things ticking, the smartphone will house a 2,600mAh battery. There is no word on the launch date yet, but given the leak, the official launch may not be too far.