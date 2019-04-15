Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Go, its first Android Go smartphone in India last month. Now, Samsung has launched a new Android Go smartphone to challenge Xiaomi’s offering in the country. The Korean giant’s answer to Redmi Go is called Galaxy A2 Core and it comes with better specifications than the Galaxy J2 Core, which was the first Android Go smartphone from the company. With the Galaxy A2 Core, Samsung is aiming to attract the first time smartphone buyers, the very consumers targeted by Xiaomi as well. Here is a look at how the Galaxy A2 Core and Redmi Go compare in this battle for entry-level Android Go smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Design and Display

When it comes to design, neither the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core nor the Redmi Go from Xiaomi offer anything that would win awards. In fact, they feature a design that a commonplace more than a year ago in the smartphone world. In order to cut cost, the Galaxy A2 Core and Redmi Go feature a plastic back casing. The Xiaomi Redmi Go has a matte finish to it while the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core appears to have a glossy finish. These are entry-level devices and they offer what can be described as generic, entry-level design.

In terms of display, both the phones have a 5-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The Redmi Go from Xiaomi has a HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Galaxy A2 Core has a 5-inch display with qHD resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. If you care about display then the Redmi Go is a winner here with its higher resolution display.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications

While Xiaomi’s Redmi Go seems to have an edge in terms of display, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core comes on top in terms of specifications. The Galaxy A2 Core is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7870 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset fabricated using 14nm process. The Redmi Go, on the other hand, uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, which is a quad-core processor fabricated using 28nm process. The Galaxy A2 Core with its octa-core processor will not only be faster but also battery efficient thanks to the 14nm process.

Both the phones come with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and they support expandable storage via SD card slot. Even in this area, the Galaxy A2 Core supports expandable storage up to 256GB while the Redmi Go is limited to 128GB. They both support dual-SIM connectivity with WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE. The Redmi Go runs Android Oreo (Go edition) while the Galaxy A2 Core runs Android Pie (Go edition), which is the latest from Google. The Galaxy A2 Core has a smaller 2,600mAh battery while Redmi Go has a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Cameras

The Galaxy A2 Core and Redmi Go are evenly matched in the camera department. The Galaxy A2 Core features an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size and support for autofocus. The Redmi Go supports an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and it also has 1.12 micron pixel size. Both Galaxy A2 Core and Redmi Go have a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Pricing

Xiaomi once again beats Samsung where it matters the most: pricing. The Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499 and is now available without any flash sale in the country. It comes in blue and black color options. The Galaxy A2 Core is priced at Rs 5,290, which makes it more expensive than Xiaomi‘s offering for a faster processor and more additional storage.