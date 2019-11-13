comscore Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update
Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Samsung has rolled out the November security update for three new devices. It includes Samsung's fixes for 39 vulnerabilities of different intensities that are specific to Galaxy devices.

Samsung-Galaxy-A20

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung recently released a November 2019 security update for a few smartphones. Now, the company has rolled out the same update for the Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy J7 Prime 2. The Galaxy A20’s latest software update is currently available in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

The Galaxy A10s has started receiving the OTA update in Vietnam, whereas the J7 Prime 2 is getting the update in only Bolivia. The latest update will solve nine critical and more than two dozen high-risk vulnerabilities in Android, as per the company. It also includes Samsung’s fixes for 39 vulnerabilities of different intensities that are specific to Galaxy devices.

At the moment it is unknown whether the update also brings any features to the mentioned Samsung devices. Those who haven’t received the OTA update notification yet, can manually check for it by heading over to the phone’s settings menu > Software Update. The company is soon expected to push the same update for other markets as well.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Separately, Samsung is reportedly planning to add a new phone to its Galaxy A-series. The Samsung Galaxy A51 could feature a punch-hole display. The handset is not expected to launch before next year but it has already appeared in the form of render. The recently leaked render hints at Galaxy A51 coming with a design similar to that of Galaxy Note 10.

The upcoming Galaxy A series phone is tipped to feature a top-center positioned punch-hole camera design. The smartphone is likely to measure 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9mm in dimensions and sport a 6.5-inch display. For the rear camera setup, the main camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel shooter. It is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery and run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy A51 has stopped by Geekbench and has also been spotted on WiFi Alliance.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20 Samsung Galaxy A10s
Price 12490 9490
Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC Exynos octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 4:39 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

