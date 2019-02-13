Samsung Galaxy A20 Android Go smartphone listed on Geekbench

As we gear up for Samsung’s star launch of the year – its flagship Galaxy S10 series – it appears that the company is also planning a few additional launches in India sometime soon. The Samsung Galaxy A20 is expected to be the company’s second Android Go smartphone, which will launch sometime soon.

The upcoming device recently made an appearance on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench, MSP reports. The listing reveals that the device will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz, and has ARM Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. This is the same chipset powering the recently launched Galaxy M10 model. The handset will offer 1GB of RAM and offer different storage options. It could ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, and not with the latest Android OS. It carries the SM-A205FN model number, as per the listing.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A20 scored 726 in the single-core test and 2,984 in multi-core test. The single-core score is comparable to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, while the multi-core score is closer to that of the Snapdragon 435 mobile platform.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core specifications, features

Back in August last year, Samsung launched its first Android Go smartphone, the Galaxy J2 Core. As a part of the Android Go initiative, the device runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. But unlike other Android Go devices, there is still a layer of Samsung UI on top of the OS. The device comes preloaded with a host of Google Go apps like Gmail Go, Google Maps Go, Assistant Go, Gboard Go, and YouTube Go to name a few.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core sports a 5-inch TFT display with 540×960 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7570 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM. There is also 8GB of internal storage on offer. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 snapper at the back. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 snapper for selfies and video chats. Backed by a 2,600mAh battery, connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, and Glonass.