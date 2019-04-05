comscore
Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

The launch of Samsung Galaxy A20 marks the launch of the tenth smartphone by Samsung in the Indian market in about four months.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 1:16 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A20

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung India has just announced the launch of a budget smartphone, called the Galaxy A20. The launch of the Galaxy A20 marks the launch of the tenth smartphone by Samsung in the Indian market in about four months. Other smartphones that the company launched before this include the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50. Similar to its Chinese competition, the company seems to be flooding the market to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Nokia Mobile, Realme and more.

As part of the announcement, Aditya Babbar, the Director of Mobile Business as Samsung India issued a statement. “Galaxy A20 allows consumers to do more with its brilliant camera with Ultra-Wide lens and Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology which brings the display alive. Galaxy A20 will help Gen Z consumers capture brilliant images and videos and let them binge on their favorite content.” Babbar went ahead to state, “Additionally, the massive battery with fast charging capability and USB Type C connectivity ensures that consumers can easily power through the day and night on Galaxy A20.”

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price and Availability

Samsung revealed that the Galaxy A20 is priced at Rs 12,490, and it will be available in Red, Blue, and Black colors. The device will go on sale starting from April 10, 2019, both on online as well as offline channels. These channels include Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House offline store, e-commerce websites and major retail stores across the country. This will give users the choice of ordering the Galaxy A20 from the comfort of their home or to visit a retail store and check the device before buying it.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Infinity-V display notch. It will be powered by Exynos 7884 octa-core processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for cards with up to 512GB in capacity. In the camera department, Samsung has added a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video shows sliding mechanism with rotating camera

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video shows sliding mechanism with rotating camera

The back of the device comes with a fingerprint scanner as the device runs on a 4,000mAh battery. Galaxy A20 also sports Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB port, FM radio, NFC, and 3.5 mm audio socket for connectivity. Last but not least, the device also comes with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box on the software side.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 1:16 PM IST

