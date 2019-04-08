Samsung Galaxy A20 on sale starting today; price, specifications and availability

Samsung Galaxy A20, the latest smartphone from the South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant is now available on sale for purchase. The company announced the device last week out of the blue after weeks of leaks and speculation. As previously reported, this is the tenth smartphone that Samsung has launched in just a period of little over three months in the Indian market. The device comes weeks after the company launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50. However, this is not all as rumors indicate that the company is also working on the long-rumored Galaxy A90 and even A70 for launch.

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in India and availability

The company seems to be flooding the market with new smartphones to ensure that buyers have enough options across a wide range of price points. In fact, the company is focused on offering three device lineups, each aimed at different types of users. As part of that effort, the company has priced the Galaxy A20 at Rs 12,490. As previously reported, the device is available for purchase starting today in three colors including Red, Blue, and Black. Interested users can head to both online websites as well as offline retail stores including Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House, major e-commerce websites and retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications

As previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel along with HD+ resolution, Infinity-V display notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by an Exynos 7884 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot. The microSD card slot can support cards with a capacity of up to 512GB. For the cameras, the Samsung has opted for a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back of the device while the front comes with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A20 also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back as mentioned above while running on a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, microUSB port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and NFC. On the software end, the Galaxy A20 comes with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI out of the box.