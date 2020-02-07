Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A20 smartphone. The update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the device. The company previously rolled out the same update for the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A50.

The new software build for the Galaxy A20 is an incremental update. It doesn’t include any other improvements or new features for the device. The Samsung Galaxy A20 update carries the build number A205GUBS5ATA1. Its OTA size is about 112MB, RPRNA reports. The update however is still stuck on the dated Android 9 Pie OS.

The Galaxy A20 latest February 2020 Android security patch OTA update is rolling out in batches. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

As per Google’s Android security bulletin, the February 2020 update primarily fixes several high and critical vulnerabilities. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung‘s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy A20 feature, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A20 made its debut back in March 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy A20 has an Exynos 7884 SoC and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

