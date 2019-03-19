Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications

Samsung yesterday sent invite for the launch of new Galaxy A-series smartphones on April 10, where it is expected to launch at least three new devices. The Korean smartphone maker, with a renewed zeal to challenge Chinese smartphone makers, has introduced new Galaxy M-series, and is expanding the Galaxy A-series. The company first introduced the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 at Mobile World Congress 2019 last month, and has now silently launched the Galaxy A20 as the third big addition to the series. The Galaxy A20 has been launched in Russia alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 models.

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Russia

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A20 at RUB 13,990 (around Rs 14,900), and it can now be purchased in Russia via the Korean company’s official online store, branded retail store as well as partner sales channels. In official announcement, Samsung does not reveal if it plans to bring the device to other markets but it is possible that the product could be introduced in India sometime soon.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A20: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display supporting HD+ resolution of 1560×720 pixels, which translates to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Like all the other smartphones launched recently by the company, the Galaxy A20 also offers a waterdrop-style notch that builds on Samsung’s Infinity-V display design. Powering the Galaxy A20 is an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, which has two performance cores clocked at 1.6GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.35GHz.

The smartphone comes in single memory configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. There is dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel f/1.9 primary shooter and a secondary 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A20 features an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Samsung Pay. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery but Samsung does not confirm if it supports fast charging.