comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 is a cheaper version of the Galaxy A30 that was launched in India last month.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 1:31 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a30-a50-front-new

Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 were launched in India last month

Samsung yesterday sent invite for the launch of new Galaxy A-series smartphones on April 10, where it is expected to launch at least three new devices. The Korean smartphone maker, with a renewed zeal to challenge Chinese smartphone makers, has introduced new Galaxy M-series, and is expanding the Galaxy A-series. The company first introduced the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 at Mobile World Congress 2019 last month, and has now silently launched the Galaxy A20 as the third big addition to the series. The Galaxy A20 has been launched in Russia alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 models.

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Russia

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A20 at RUB 13,990 (around Rs 14,900), and it can now be purchased in Russia via the Korean company’s official online store, branded retail store as well as partner sales channels. In official announcement, Samsung does not reveal if it plans to bring the device to other markets but it is possible that the product could be introduced in India sometime soon.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A20: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display supporting HD+ resolution of 1560×720 pixels, which translates to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Like all the other smartphones launched recently by the company, the Galaxy A20 also offers a waterdrop-style notch that builds on Samsung’s Infinity-V display design. Powering the Galaxy A20 is an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, which has two performance cores clocked at 1.6GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.35GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

The smartphone comes in single memory configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. There is dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel f/1.9 primary shooter and a secondary 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A20 features an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Samsung Pay. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery but Samsung does not confirm if it supports fast charging.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 1:31 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
News
Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Gaming

Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

Honor 10i goes official

News

Honor 10i goes official

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

Honor 10i goes official

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched
Realme 3 next sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features
Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

News

Motorola One Vision Android One smartphone with Samsung chipset spotted online

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, अनलिमिटेड प्लान पर मिल रहा है 100% कैशबैक

BSNL ने अपने 777 रुपये और 1,277 रुपये के FTTH प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Xiaomi ने 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Flipkart पर 1,500 रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Nokia 8.1 और Nokia 7.1

Huawei Band 3e फिटनेस ट्रैकर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध , यहां से खरीदें

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked
Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max

News

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go
Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched
Honor 10i goes official

News

Honor 10i goes official