Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

Taking a look at the name Galaxy A20e, it is possible that Samsung is just following the convention that it set with Galaxy S10e for a slightly cheaper variant.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 5:22 PM IST
Image credit: Samsung

Samsung is likely working on new A-series smartphones, and details about the Galaxy A20e have surfaced online. The smartphone has received the necessary certification from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance, and the official launch could be closer. According to the information, given the name A20e, it is likely that this device will be a sibling of the Galaxy A20 that Samsung launched in Russia last week.

Taking a look at the name Galaxy A20e, it is possible that Samsung is just following the convention that it set with Galaxy S10e for a slightly cheaper variant of the device. In addition to the fact that certifications confirm the presence of a smartphone model, they also reveal some specifications of the device. According to a report by MSP, it looks like Galaxy A20e will come with Bluetooth v5.0. In addition to this, the Wi-Fi certification of the device revealed that the device will come with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI out of the box.

Apart from these, not much is known about the device in terms of specifications of the device. According to previous reports, it is rumored that the device may come with Exynos 7885 SoC along with 3GB RAM. This likely means that similar to S10 and S10e, Galaxy A20 and A20e will share hardware with each other with minor changes.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Samsung has not revealed the launch date of the device but the report noted that the company may be planning to launch it along with the rumored Galaxy A40 on April 10, 2019. As previously reported, the Galaxy A20 launched with a 6.4-inch display with Super AMOLED display panel with HD+ resolution. The device sports 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot.

  Published Date: March 25, 2019 5:22 PM IST

