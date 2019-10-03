Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A20e smartphone. The latest update will add the 2019 Android security patch for the month of October. This update is for those Samsung Galaxy A20e users who are based in Germany. The company has already released the same update for the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy J2 Core, and Galaxy S10 5G.

The Galaxy A20e smartphone is the South Korean giant’s most affordable offering, which is a part 2019 Galaxy A series. At the moment, it is unknown what else is included in the update. The software is only available via “Samsung’s Smart Switch program for Windows and macOS,” Sammobile reports. Once the update goes live over the air, the Galaxy A20e users will be able to download it. One can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> Software update.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy A20e in April this year. The device comes with a 5.8 inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) with Infinity V notch. It is a step down from the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel that we saw in the Galaxy A20 though the resolution remains the same. The handset draws its power from an Exynos 7884 SoC under the hood. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with the option to use microSD cards with up to 512GB capacity to increase the storage.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

In the camera department, the device comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture along with a secondary 5-megapixel lens with an ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy A20e also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. In the front, Samsung has added an 8-megapixel lens for selfies. It comes with a 3,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging technology.