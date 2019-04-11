comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen, 15W charging launched: Specifications, features
News

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen, 15W charging launched: Specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e will be powered by Exynos 7884 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with expandable storage support.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 9:14 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Image credit: Samsung

Smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has launched yet another smartphone in the market as part of its increasing Galaxy A lineup. This time, the company has launched its Samsung Galaxy A20e, which seems to be a toned down variant of the existing Galaxy A20. The device was announced by Samsung Poland but there is no availability date or information on the pricing of the device.

The Galaxy A20e comes with a 5.8 inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) with Infinity V notch. It is a step down from the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel that we saw in the Galaxy A20 though the resolution remains the same. The device will be powered by Exynos 7884 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with the option to use microSD cards with up to 512GB capacity to increase the storage, GSMArena reports.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

In the camera department, the device comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture along with a secondary 5-megapixel lens with an ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy A20e also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. In the front, Samsung has added an 8-megapixel lens for selfies. Talking about the battery, the device now comes with a reduced battery with 3,000mAh capacity and 15W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera', Snapdragon 730G official

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera', Snapdragon 730G official

In terms of connectivity, the device will come with usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE connectivity, 3.5mm audio socket, and a microUSB port at the bottom of the device. Last but not least, the device will go on sale in two colors including black and white. This launch of the device comes right around the time when Samsung launched it’s Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 9:14 AM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version
News
WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

News

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India

News

Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched
Samsung Galaxy M30 on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official: Specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, A70 launch event highlights

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Samsung ने Galaxy A20e को तीन कैमरे और 5.8-inch screen के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने 1 महीने में Redmi Note 7 सीरीज के 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन बेचें

आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल में आएगा Samsung Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 3 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version
News
WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

News

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information
Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India

News

Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e with 5.8-inch screen launched
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM