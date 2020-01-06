comscore Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s and A70 January 2020 security update rolling out now
News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s and A70 January 2020 security update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A70 are getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 4:18 PM IST
samsung galaxy a20s

Earlier this month, Samsung released the January 2020 security update for the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30 smartphones. Now, the company has started rolling out the same update for the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A70 devices. The update brings in the latest security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Galaxy A20s bumps up the software version to A207FXXS2ASL3 and brings in some improvements to the camera stability and security of the device. The Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, brings the build number to A507FNXXS3ASLA. Lastly, the Galaxy A70 update is rolling out with the A705FXXS5ASL1 software version, RPRNA reports.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

The software update is rolling out for users in Thailand and is likely to be available in other regions shortly. The update does not bring any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all three Galaxy A-series smartphones gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA, Realme C3 clears NBTC certification

Also Read

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA, Realme C3 clears NBTC certification

Samsung One UI 2.0 Android 10 update roadmap

Last month, Samsung released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The list revealed that Samsung will roll out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update to 12 devices in April 2020, together with the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A70 smartphones.

The latest Android 10 OS brings a new system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The update will bring a gesture-based navigation system with its release. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10. Users can now let apps collect location data only when in use.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 4:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70

2.8

28990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC
Triple cameras - 32MP + 8MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
News
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
Samsung announces a privacy app for its Smart TVs

Smart TVs

Samsung announces a privacy app for its Smart TVs

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India in January 2020

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update
Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Android 10-based MIUI 11 update out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Android 10-based MIUI 11 update out
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

हिंदी समाचार

itel A25 भारत में 100 दिनों की रिप्लेसमेंट वारंटी के साथ 3,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp के डिलीट हुए मैसेज को ऐसे पढ़ें

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

टॉप फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 3 हजार रुपये के अंदर : Mi Band, Infinix, Honor Band 5 हैं ऑप्शन

News

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
News
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more
Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update
Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999