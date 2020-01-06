Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

Earlier this month, Samsung released the January 2020 security update for the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30 smartphones. Now, the company has started rolling out the same update for the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A70 devices. The update brings in the latest security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

The latest update for the Galaxy A20s bumps up the software version to A207FXXS2ASL3 and brings in some improvements to the camera stability and security of the device. The Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, brings the build number to A507FNXXS3ASLA. Lastly, the Galaxy A70 update is rolling out with the A705FXXS5ASL1 software version, RPRNA reports.

The software update is rolling out for users in Thailand and is likely to be available in other regions shortly. The update does not bring any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all three Galaxy A-series smartphones gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung One UI 2.0 Android 10 update roadmap

Last month, Samsung released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The list revealed that Samsung will roll out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update to 12 devices in April 2020, together with the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A70 smartphones.

The latest Android 10 OS brings a new system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The update will bring a gesture-based navigation system with its release. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10. Users can now let apps collect location data only when in use.

