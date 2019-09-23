Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

After being in the rumor mill for a few months, Samsung has officially unveiled the new Galaxy A20s smartphone. Successor to the Galaxy A20, it comes with improved cameras, slightly tweaked design and more. The smartphone has gone on sale in Thailand for TBH 6,490 (approximately Rs 15,150). However, there is no word on the India launch date yet. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications and features

Just like the predecessor, the Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT screen with Infinity-V style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There is also another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further storage is also available.

The A20s runs on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The upgrade comes in the form of a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degrees field of view. A 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode photos is also present. For selfies, video calling and face unlock, the Samsung Galaxy A20s is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera.

For biometric authentication, there is a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS. The Samsung Galaxy A20s also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20 Samsung Galaxy A20s Price 12490 – Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch HD+ 6.4-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

