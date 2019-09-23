comscore Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s with 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras announced
News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras announced

News

The Samsung Galaxy A20s brings crucial updates over the Galaxy A20 that was launched earlier this year.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 4:33 PM IST
samsung galaxy a20s

After being in the rumor mill for a few months, Samsung has officially unveiled the new Galaxy A20s smartphone. Successor to the Galaxy A20, it comes with improved cameras, slightly tweaked design and more. The smartphone has gone on sale in Thailand for TBH 6,490 (approximately Rs 15,150). However, there is no word on the India launch date yet. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications and features

Just like the predecessor, the Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT screen with Infinity-V style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There is also another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further storage is also available.

The A20s runs on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The upgrade comes in the form of a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degrees field of view. A 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode photos is also present. For selfies, video calling and face unlock, the Samsung Galaxy A20s is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera. 

For biometric authentication, there is a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS. The Samsung Galaxy A20s also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20 Samsung Galaxy A20s
Price 12490
Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch HD+ 6.4-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20

12490

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7884 SoC
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India
News
Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India
OnePlus TV will come pre-installed with Hungama Play

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV will come pre-installed with Hungama Play

Google Maps may soon get 'Incognito' and 'Eyes Free' modes

News

Google Maps may soon get 'Incognito' and 'Eyes Free' modes

Airtel offering 2GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh with Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

Telecom

Airtel offering 2GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh with Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

Gaming

Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India

Google Maps may soon get 'Incognito' and 'Eyes Free' modes

Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report
TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty
Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी ने मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस से उठाया पर्दा, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Lenovo K10 Plus vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस में कौन है दमदार

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64 MP प्राइमेरी कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Airtel ने 599 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान 2GB Daily Data और 4 Lakh रुपये के Life Insurance Cover के साथ किया लॉन्च

Polarity Smart Bikes की भारत में एंट्री, 80km की होगी टॉप स्पीड, कीमत 38 हजार रुपये से शुरू


News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s announced: All you need to know
Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India

News

Skullcandy SESH Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India
Google Maps may soon get 'Incognito' and 'Eyes Free' modes

News

Google Maps may soon get 'Incognito' and 'Eyes Free' modes
Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India: Price, specifications, features