Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A20s with 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Galaxy A20s joins the expansive Galaxy A-series which now constitutes more than 50 percent of Samsung's smartphone sales.

  Published: October 6, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20s with triple rear camera setup in India. The smartphone was first introduced in Thailand last month and has now made its way to India. The Korean company is riding high on the recent success seen by its Galaxy M-series and revamped Galaxy A-series. A report recently showed that the new Galaxy A-series comprised 56 percent of Samsung’s sales during the second quarter. In order to further strengthen the series, the Korean giant has added another model to the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Price in India and Availability

The Galaxy A20s is another mid-range smartphone that forms part of the Galaxy A-series. It is available at Rs 11,999 and comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. Both the models are now available for purchase via Samsung‘s official site. It is also available through Samsung Opera House store in Bengaluru. You will also be able to get the device through online as well as offline retail channels across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Specifications

The Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity V-display design that has a V-shaped notch at the front. It comes with triple rear camera setup stacked vertically at the top left hand corner. The main camera here is a 13-megapixel module which is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. The third camera completing the setup is the 5-megapixel depth sensor. The notch houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It runs Android Pie out of the box and offers expandable storage via dedicated microSD card slot. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. In India, it is available in three colors – Black, Blue and Green. It competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Realme 5 Pro and its own Galaxy M30s in the market.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2019 10:24 AM IST

