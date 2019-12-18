comscore Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online, reveals design | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A21 leaked case hints at new design

A Samsung Galaxy A21 case design leaked online hints at a bezel-less display, a waterdrop notch and a redesigned triple-camera setup at the back with a flash.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S11-series smartphone in San Francisco on February 18 next year. Meanwhile, the company is also working on more smartphones. A yet-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy A21 has been spotted on the web, giving a slight idea of the design.

Samsung is well on its way to refresh its Galaxy A series of smartphones, which have long been in the rumor mills. Now an image leak from the case makers of smartphones has revealed the render of the upcoming Galaxy A21.

A21 design

According to the images posted by SlashLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy A21 is set to have an almost bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch. This is a similar design to the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20s. The power and the volume rocker buttons are on the right side of the device . The bottom seems to have a cutout for the 3.5mm headphone jack, USB connector, and microphone.

The most striking change would be on the back. Here, the smartphone is seen featuring an LED-flash on the right side of the triple rear-camera setup. Accompanied by a circular cutout below the camera setup, which is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The top panel also seems to have an opening for a microphone.The left side of the device features a SIM-ejection tray that could offer hybrid dual-sim support. There is no word on the launch date yet, nor any word on the specifications. However, it shouldn’t be long until Samsung launches the smartphone.

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its two Galaxy A series 2020 smartphones in Vietnam. These include the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The company is reportedly planning to expand the A-series further, and more devices will be unveiled over the next few months. The highlight of the new smartphones is the punch-hole (Infinity O) display, quad cameras and more.

  Published Date: December 18, 2019 3:52 PM IST

