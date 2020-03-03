comscore Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A21 render shows Infinity-O AMOLED display and quad rear cameras
News

Samsung Galaxy A21 render shows Infinity-O AMOLED display and quad rear cameras

News

Check out this leaked render of Samsung Galaxy A21 which confirms the punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 3:30 PM IST
samsung galaxy a21

Photo: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A21 could be the next smartphone in the entry-level Galaxy A-series. The upcoming budget smartphone has appeared in the form of a press image. This shows that the device will come equipped with HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch-hole selfie camera module. The successor to Galaxy A20s seems like a promising upgrade. According to Android Headlines, which obtained the render, the Galaxy A21 be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC.

Related Stories


Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

It will be paired with a Mali-G71 GPU for the graphics process. There will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will also support expandable storage via microSD expansion slot. The big highlight is expected to be the punch-hole selfie camera design at the front of the device. The render of Galaxy A21 posted by Android Headlines also shows the smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is likely to come with a glastic body similar to other Galaxy A-series smartphones.

We are expecting the device to pack a 4,000mAh battery. It will likely use a USB Type-C port for charging as opposed to microUSB port seen on other budget devices. The smartphone is also tipped to come in a range of colors including black seen in this render. The report also notes that the smartphone will be introduced in the US market first. Considering it is a budget device, we should see the smartphone make its way to Indian market as well.

Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world: Report

With the revamped Galaxy A-series, Samsung is trying to catch up with Chinese smartphone makers. The Korean giant has lost market share in key markets like India. Samsung Galaxy A-series has been among the top-selling smartphones around the world. According to a report, the Galaxy A10 was the best-selling Android smartphone in the world. We might see Galaxy A21 emerge as new best seller in this segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 3:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 3 Pro to come with voice controls for PUBG
Gaming
Black Shark 3 Pro to come with voice controls for PUBG
In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

News

In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

Here's why Xiaomi stopped Android 10 rollout for Mi A3 smartphone

News

Here's why Xiaomi stopped Android 10 rollout for Mi A3 smartphone

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Entertainment

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update

News

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like
Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked render surfaces

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked render surfaces

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोना वायरस के चलते शाओमी ने भारत में लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

PUBG मोबाइल अपडेट 0.17.0 ऑफिशियल पैच नोट रिलीज

WhatsApp पर आने वाला है नया सिक्योरिटी फीचर, एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स ऐसे कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगी Oppo Watch, एप्पल वॉच की तरह मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर

Coronavirus के चलते Twitter ने 5,000 कर्मचारियों से घर से काम करने को कहा

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6
Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

News

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits
Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like
In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

News

In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India