Samsung Galaxy A21 could be the next smartphone in the entry-level Galaxy A-series. The upcoming budget smartphone has appeared in the form of a press image. This shows that the device will come equipped with HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch-hole selfie camera module. The successor to Galaxy A20s seems like a promising upgrade. According to Android Headlines, which obtained the render, the Galaxy A21 be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC.

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

It will be paired with a Mali-G71 GPU for the graphics process. There will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will also support expandable storage via microSD expansion slot. The big highlight is expected to be the punch-hole selfie camera design at the front of the device. The render of Galaxy A21 posted by Android Headlines also shows the smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is likely to come with a glastic body similar to other Galaxy A-series smartphones.

We are expecting the device to pack a 4,000mAh battery. It will likely use a USB Type-C port for charging as opposed to microUSB port seen on other budget devices. The smartphone is also tipped to come in a range of colors including black seen in this render. The report also notes that the smartphone will be introduced in the US market first. Considering it is a budget device, we should see the smartphone make its way to Indian market as well.

With the revamped Galaxy A-series, Samsung is trying to catch up with Chinese smartphone makers. The Korean giant has lost market share in key markets like India. Samsung Galaxy A-series has been among the top-selling smartphones around the world. According to a report, the Galaxy A10 was the best-selling Android smartphone in the world. We might see Galaxy A21 emerge as new best seller in this segment.