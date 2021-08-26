As per some recent reports, a Samsung Galaxy A21 unit catches fire inside an Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle. Soon after the Samsung smartphone burnt in flames, passengers were evacuated by crew members immediately. The incident surely takes us back to the Galaxy Note 7 explode fiasco that occurred years ago. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in pictures: Big battery, refreshing design

To recall, back in 2017, several incidents of the Galaxy Note 7 exploding were reported. In fact, there was a point when airlines didn’t allow passengers to carry a Galaxy Note 7 unit on board. Even Samsung later address the battery issues of the Galaxy Note 7 and issues a recall. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A21 catches fire

The cause of the Samsung Galaxy A21 catching fire has not been revealed yet and neither has the company acknowledged the matter. The fire reportedly broke out after the Alaska Airlines flight landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch today at 12PM: Check specs, price to be under Rs 25,000

As per reports, the crew on Flight 751 used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to control the smartphone from smoking.

The Seattle Times quotes a spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, Perry Cooper, who confirmed the name of the phone to be Samsung Galaxy A21. Cooper stated in an email response, “After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition.”

“However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device,” Cooper further added.

Reports also suggest that more than 128 passengers and crew members were transported by bus to the terminal of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The airport took to its official Twitter handle to reveal some minor injuries and bruises due to the incident. The incident didn’t impact the airport operations, the officials stated.

Samsung is yet to acknowledge the matter and issue an official statement. We will update the story once we get an official statement from the South Korean smartphone manufacturer on the incident.