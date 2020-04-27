Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to debut as the next smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. Another leak revealed color variants and support for macro cameras. Now, more details of the device have appeared online as well. The new leak reveals complete specifications of the smartphone. We are looking at a budget smartphone aimed at the entry-level price segment. Also Read - Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera appears in leaked renders

Samsung Galaxy A21s full specifications leak

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Galaxy A21s will debut with a 6.55-inch HD+ display. It will have a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and IPS LCD panel. It is not clear if this is the leaked Samsung smartphone with pop-up selfie camera. The tipster notes that the information comes from a relatively new source. He suggests that this information should be taken with a grain of salt, which is recommended for each and every leak. Also Read - Best Smartphones under Rs 20000

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch seems imminent

The tipster has not shared details of the processor that will power this smartphone. However, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench early this month. The listing showed it comes with an Exynos 850 SoC. The listing also indicated the base model will start with 3GB of RAM. However, we can expect to see a 4GB RAM variant as well. A separate report had claimed options for 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The Geekbench listing also confirmed that it will run One UI based on Android 10. Also Read - Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy A21s-

6.55″ IPS, HD+, 720 x 1600

48MP + 8MP + 2MP

13MP

3GB + 64GB

microSD slot

5000mAh

FS scanner, Micro USB, NFC, Dual SIM, 3.5mm jack, BT 5.0

Black, Blue & White Note- This info is from a relatively new source, so it’s better to take it with a pinch of salt🧂 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 25, 2020

The tipster further notes that it will feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is said to be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel additional sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 13-megapixel camera. There is a fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for expandable storage and NFC support as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, dual SIM slot and comes in black, blue and white colors. There is also a 3.5mm audio, which is nice but the microUSB port for charging makes us wonder if this is old on arrival.