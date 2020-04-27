comscore Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s is a mid-range smartphone with microUSB port; reveals leaked specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy A21s is a mid-range smartphone with microUSB port; reveals leaked specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to launch in the coming weeks. It will be a mid-range device with old hardware like microUSB port.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 12:19 PM IST
samsung logo stock

Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to debut as the next smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. Another leak revealed color variants and support for macro cameras. Now, more details of the device have appeared online as well. The new leak reveals complete specifications of the smartphone. We are looking at a budget smartphone aimed at the entry-level price segment. Also Read - Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera appears in leaked renders

Samsung Galaxy A21s full specifications leak

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Galaxy A21s will debut with a 6.55-inch HD+ display. It will have a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and IPS LCD panel. It is not clear if this is the leaked Samsung smartphone with pop-up selfie camera. The tipster notes that the information comes from a relatively new source. He suggests that this information should be taken with a grain of salt, which is recommended for each and every leak. Also Read - Best Smartphones under Rs 20000

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch seems imminent

The tipster has not shared details of the processor that will power this smartphone. However, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench early this month. The listing showed it comes with an Exynos 850 SoC. The listing also indicated the base model will start with 3GB of RAM. However, we can expect to see a 4GB RAM variant as well. A separate report had claimed options for 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The Geekbench listing also confirmed that it will run One UI based on Android 10. Also Read - Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020

The tipster further notes that it will feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is said to be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel additional sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 13-megapixel camera. There is a fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for expandable storage and NFC support as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, dual SIM slot and comes in black, blue and white colors. There is also a 3.5mm audio, which is nice but the microUSB port for charging makes us wonder if this is old on arrival.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 12:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
News
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

News

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch
Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera leaks
HTC Desire 20 Pro mid-range phone spotted on Geekbench

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro mid-range phone spotted on Geekbench
Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

News

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments
Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Features

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu 17 स्मार्टफोन के बारे में सामने आई खास जानकारी, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके बेहतरीन फीचर

PUBG Mobile Lite बीटा को 0.17.0 अपडेट मिला, Payload मोड के साथ कई नए फीचर्स मिले

PUBG Mobile : Arctic Mode में ड्रोन की मदद से हवा में उड़ाए कार, जानें क्या है ट्रिक

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा प्राइस

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन बड़ी स्क्रीन और बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, लीक हुई कई जानकारियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
News
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications
Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

News

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update