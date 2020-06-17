Samsung has launched the Galaxy A21s in India at a starting price of Rs 16,499. The mid-range phone from the company will compete with Realme 6 series and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. The latest Galaxy A21s smartphone looks to match the competition with its quad camera system and bigger battery. Also Read - Samsung launches 10 new Smart TVs and all-new The Frame 2020 TV lineup in India

The smartphone with Infinity-O display and quad rear cameras is an attempt by Samsung to make further inroads in the budget price segment. To recall, the smartphone was first introduced last month for select European countries. In comparison to Galaxy A20s, the device brings an update to the camera setup and a larger 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Price, Specifications, Variants

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A21s in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. These variants are priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. The prices announced by the company are higher than what we had expected. The Korean consumer electronics giant has been losing market share in India to Chinese brands. And we were hoping the Galaxy A21s will cost below Rs 15,000.

The Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Exynos 850 processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. Samsung has launched the phone in three color options – black, white, and blue. It comes loaded with a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 15W wired charging.

You get a quad camera setup with this phone. The Galaxy A21s features a 48-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. The smartphone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

