comscore Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
News

Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s image render and key specs are via Android Enterprise.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 12:57 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a21s

The Samsung Galaxy A21s leaks have been around for a while now. Latest in the list is a front design press render by a tipster on Twitter. The leaked image showcases the front of the phone identical to recent Galaxy A21 leaked renders. The display can be seen carrying the same Infinity-O selfie camera punch hole as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

According to tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A21s image render and key specs are via Android Enterprise. The display is said to be of 6.5-inch size, which he had tipped last time as well. The device is suggested to come with 3GB RAM and in two storage variants of 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. Other key specifications for the handset suggest it to include a fingerprint scanner and NFC chip. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Last time around, the same tipster had shared details of the smartphone. The leaked specs suggested the Galaxy A21s will debut with a 6.55-inch HD+ display. It will have a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and IPS LCD panel. The handset even appeared on Geekbench inn April with key specifications. The listing showed it comes with an Exynos 850 SoC. The listing also indicated the base model will start with 3GB of RAM. However, we can expect to see a 4GB RAM variant as well. A separate report had claimed options for 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The Geekbench listing also confirmed that it will run One UI based on Android 10.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The tipster further notes that it will feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is said to be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel additional sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 13-megapixel camera. There is a fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for expandable storage and NFC support as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, dual SIM slot and comes in black, blue and white colors.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 12:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
News
Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
Apple iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display with improved Face ID

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display with improved Face ID

Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch phones this week

News

Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch phones this week

Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why

Telecom

Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why

Meizu 17 Series launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, and quad cameras

News

Meizu 17 Series launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, and quad cameras

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way

Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's new headphones

Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

Apple iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display with improved Face ID

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way

News

Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way
Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
Best Samsung Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone in India
Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in India
Best Phone with 6GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone with 6GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo सीरीज भारत में 8,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

डीआरडीओ ने बनाई मोबाइल फोन और नोट सेनेटाइज करने वाली डिवाइस

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, शाओमी की वेबसाइट पर आया नजर

Airtel ने पेश किए नए प्लान, एक बिल पर मिलेंगे 4 कनेक्शन, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा

रियलमी लॉन्च कर रही नए स्मार्टफोन, जानिए पल पल की अपडेट्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way
News
Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way
Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's new headphones

News

Apple AirPods Studio could be the brand's new headphones
Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery

News

Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
Apple iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display with improved Face ID

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro may feature 120Hz ProMotion display with improved Face ID