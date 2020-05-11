Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

The Samsung Galaxy A21s leaks have been around for a while now. Latest in the list is a front design press render by a tipster on Twitter. The leaked image showcases the front of the phone identical to recent Galaxy A21 leaked renders. The display can be seen carrying the same Infinity-O selfie camera punch hole as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

According to tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A21s image render and key specs are via Android Enterprise. The display is said to be of 6.5-inch size, which he had tipped last time as well. The device is suggested to come with 3GB RAM and in two storage variants of 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. Other key specifications for the handset suggest it to include a fingerprint scanner and NFC chip. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Last time around, the same tipster had shared details of the smartphone. The leaked specs suggested the Galaxy A21s will debut with a 6.55-inch HD+ display. It will have a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and IPS LCD panel. The handset even appeared on Geekbench inn April with key specifications. The listing showed it comes with an Exynos 850 SoC. The listing also indicated the base model will start with 3GB of RAM. However, we can expect to see a 4GB RAM variant as well. A separate report had claimed options for 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The Geekbench listing also confirmed that it will run One UI based on Android 10.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The tipster further notes that it will feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is said to be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel additional sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 13-megapixel camera. There is a fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for expandable storage and NFC support as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, dual SIM slot and comes in black, blue and white colors.