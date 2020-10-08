The Samsung Galaxy A21s was recently launched in India and now, the company has launched a new configuration. The newly launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a price tag of Rs 17,499 in India. This new variant will be available for purchase starting October 10. Interested buyers can get the handset via Samsung.com, leading online portals, retail stores, and even Samsung Opera House. The handset will also be sold in black, white, and blue colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 asks Rs 16,999 for 64MP triple camera, 6000mAh battery and more

Besides, there are two more variants that are already available via the mentioned channels. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost you Rs 16,499 and 6GB + 64GB model is being sold for Rs 18,499. The top features of the device are a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch panel, and more. The Galaxy A21s has a modern hole-punch display design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch today: Expected price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is equipped with a big 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device draws its power from the Exynos 850 chipset. It is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. This Samsung Galaxy A-series phone ships with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

For photography, you get a quad-camera setup with this phone. The Galaxy A21s features a 48-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. For security, you get a fingerprint sensor at the back.

