Samsung has already launched three phones in India and is now set to officially launch a new one. The company has officially confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A21s will launch in India on June 17. Last month, this smartphone was launched in the UK and now it is set to arrive in India. The Samsung Galaxy A21s seems to have decent specifications and price is expected to be close to the UK’s.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Expected price in India

Samsung is likely to reveal the India price of the Galaxy A21s on June 17. In the UK, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched with a price label of GBP 179, which is around Rs 17,000 in India. Currently, it is unknown as to when the device will go on sale in the country. The device was launched in the UK in three color options, including Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Specifications, features

It has a 20:9 aspect ratio. For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The Galaxy A21s flaunts a punch-hole display design, and it houses the selfie camera. The circular cut-out is placed on the left side of the screen. At the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper. It is paired with two 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a depth sensor and another one is for macro shots. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company is offering the Galaxy A21s with 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM, and 6GB RAM options. It will be available with 32GB and 64GB storage models. The company is given an option to expand the internal storage. The latest Samsung phone ships with OneUI Core on top of Android 10. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 15W wired charging tech. The handset comes in several colors options, including black, white, blue, and red. The smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core (two quad cores clocked at 2.0GHz each) processor.