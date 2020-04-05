Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

Smartphone giant Samsung is currently working on multiple future smartphones. Most of these devices are part of its affordable Galaxy M and A lineups. One of the devices is the Samsung Galaxy A21s. Some new information has surfaced online about the smartphone about a month after the device first leaked. This new report reveals some important specifications about the Galaxy A21s. It comes just weeks after key specifications for the Galaxy A20 leaked. As per the report, similar to the Galaxy A21, the Galaxy A21s have also been spotted on the benchmark tool Geekbench. Let’s check the leaked specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A21s leaked specification; details

According to a report from SlashLeaks, the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy A21s provides the processor, RAM, and benchmark scores. Samsung is expected to go with the unreleased Exynos 850 SoC for the budget device. In addition, the smartphone will also feature 3GB RAM with Android 10-based Samsung One UI skin. The device comes with model number SM-A217F. Taking a look at the RAM, it is likely that the smartphone will feature multiple RAM options. According to a previous report, Samsung will offer 32GB and 64GB internal storage options. In addition, the smartphone will also feature a 2MP macro camera on the back along with the primary sensor.

The company is also likely to offer the smartphone in four different colors. These options include Black, Red, White, and Blue. Inspecting the benchmark numbers, the A21s has scored 183 in the single-core test and 1,075 in the multi-core test.

This listing comes just days after Galaxy A21 renders leaked. As per the leak, we get an all-screen display with a dot notch design and a thick chin at the bottom. In addition, the device will also feature a quad-camera setup on the back along with an LED flash unit. The smartphone will also feature a fingerprint scanner on the back.