Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week

Samsung is preparing to launch a new Galaxy A Series smartphone in the Indian market. This is rumored to be the Samsung Galaxy A21s. As per a report, the company is set to launch the smartphone as early as next week. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs revealed

As per the report by Outlook India, the Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone will launch with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The same report also states that the phone could be launched in the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 segment. The Galaxy A21s would also be sold across offline as well as leading online channels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A21s specification

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display. Other key specifications include a big 5,000mAh battery and a quad-camera module on the rear, as mentioned above. The phone will likely launch in two storage variants. The base variant will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end variant will feature 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants; check details

The specifications, especially the storage and memory configurations indicate that this might as well be a lower mid-range device, closer to the Samsung M-series phones in terms of raw specs. It remains to be seen if the Galaxy A21s competes with other mid-range devices in this heavily populated price segment.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will be Samsung’s fourth A-series device in India to launch this year. Earlier launches from this year include the Galaxy A51, A71, and the Galaxy A31. As per statistics by Strategy Analytics, the Samsung A-series of phones have done well in the past in India, with the A51 emerging as a global best seller in the segment.

This makes the A21s a device to look forward to at a time when lockdown restrictions are being relaxed in the country and a lot of phones are coming to the mid-range segment. If launched between Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 bracket, the phone will compete with devices like the Realme 6 series, the Redmi Note 9 series, and the Poco X2.

