Samsung is likely to launch the successor to last year’s Galaxy A series and Galaxy M series phones in 2020. The brand is soon expected to launch its new Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M11, and Galaxy A31 as these devices were spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance’s website. Now, a fresh report has surfaced online suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy A21s handset will pack a macro camera. The model number of the A21s is likely to be SM-A2127F.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s could launch with a 2-megapixel macro camera, SamMobile reports. The rest of the camera sensor details are currently under wraps. But, the cited source suggests that Samsung is planning to bring macro cameras to its phones at all price points in 2020, just as it made ultra-wide cameras a standard feature in 2019.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones, and both the devices offer a 5-megapixel macro camera. The upcoming Galaxy A41 is also expected to have a macro camera sensor. The report revealed that the Galaxy A21s could be listed with 32GB and 64GB storage options. It will be available in four color options at the least. These include Black, Blue, Red, and White.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy M31 model numbers have been spotted on the database of Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi certification sites. The listing reveals that the Galaxy M31 will run Android 10 OS out of the box. The device carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. The Bluetooth SIG certification revealed that the upcoming Samsung phone will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The device was also recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 chipset. It will be available with the 6GB RAM option. The handset is said to launch in three color variants in India. These could be blue, black and red.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20 Price 12490 Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh