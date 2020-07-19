comscore Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

The latest Samsung Galaxy A21s update bumps up the software build version to A217FXXU2ATG5 and is about 3.92GB in firmware size.

  • Published: July 19, 2020 5:52 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched Galaxy A21s smartphone. The latest update brings July 2020 Android security patch to the device. However, the update changelog does not mention any new features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July 2020 security patch

The latest Samsung Galaxy A21s update bumps up the software build version to A217FXXU2ATG5 and is about 3.92GB in firmware size. Although, the software version and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and is currently available for users based in Russia. But it is expected to be available in other regions soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features or accessories; everything we know

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the July 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities of the device. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security and kernel components. Samsung patch notes also mark over 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

The company is rolling out the new update for the Galaxy A21s via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings section of your phone. The company is likely to roll this update for more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A21s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch PLS TFT screen with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has an Exynos 850 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 5:52 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s

16499

Android 10 based on One UI
Exynos 850
48MP Main + 8MP Ultra Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix
News
Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix
Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season

Realme to make its debut at IFA 2020 Berlin, could launch new smartphone

News

Realme to make its debut at IFA 2020 Berlin, could launch new smartphone

Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

PUBG Mobile: Dark Widow and Iron Berserker sets out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Dark Widow and Iron Berserker sets out

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix

Realme to make its debut at IFA 2020 Berlin, could launch new smartphone

Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online
Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Features

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pouvoir 4 पहला MediaTek पावर्ड फोन बना जिसे Android 11 beta अपडेट मिलेगा

PUBG Mobile में अब खिलाड़ी जितना दौड़ेंगे, उतना ज्यादा Coronavirus (कोरोनावायरस) फंडिंग में होगा दान, जानें कैसे

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 भारत में 4GB, 6GB रैम ऑप्शन के साथ आएगा, 3GB RAM वेरिएंट नहीं मिलेगा

Moto G9 Play स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, इस बार 4GB रैम के साथ होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update
News
Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix

News

Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix
Realme to make its debut at IFA 2020 Berlin, could launch new smartphone

News

Realme to make its debut at IFA 2020 Berlin, could launch new smartphone
Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers