Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched Galaxy A21s smartphone. The latest update brings July 2020 Android security patch to the device. However, the update changelog does not mention any new features.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A21s update bumps up the software build version to A217FXXU2ATG5 and is about 3.92GB in firmware size. Although, the software version and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and is currently available for users based in Russia. But it is expected to be available in other regions soon.

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the July 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities of the device. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone's data file security and kernel components. Samsung patch notes also mark over 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications.

The company is rolling out the new update for the Galaxy A21s via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings section of your phone. The company is likely to roll this update for more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A21s features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch PLS TFT screen with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has an Exynos 850 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port charging.