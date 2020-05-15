comscore Samsung Galaxy A21s launched: Price, specifications and sale details
  Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and sale details
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and sale details

The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with features like a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and a quad rear camera setup.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 4:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy 21s

(Photo credit: GSMArena)

After several rumors and leaks, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy A21s smartphone. The device comes with features like a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and a quad rear camera setup. It sports an AMOLED panel too. Unlike some budget phones in the market, Samsung offers phones with an AMOLED display at a low price point. Read on to find out everything about the new mobile phone.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A21s’ design is similar to the original Galaxy A21 smartphone. It comes with better camera setup, more RAM options, and a larger battery. The company hasn’t revealed the SoC name, which is powering the phone. It is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The budget mobile phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, which operates at HD+ resolution.

It has a 20:9 aspect ratio. For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The  Samsung Galaxy A21s flaunts a punch-hole display design, and it houses the selfie camera. The circular cut-out is placed on the left side of the screen. At the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper. It is paired with two 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a depth sensor and another one is for macro shots. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy A21s with 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM, and 6GB RAM options. It will be available with 32GB and 64GB storage models. The company is given an option to expand the internal storage. The latest Samsung phone ships with OneUI Core on top of Android 10. The device draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 15W wired charging tech. The handset comes in several colors options, including black, white, blue, and red. The price of the Samsung Galaxy A21s is set at €200, which is around Rs 16,400 in India. The phone will be available for purchase starting June 19.

