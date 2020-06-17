comscore Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: Expected Price, Specifications

Can Samsung surprise the market with an aggressive pricing for the Galaxy A21s in India?

  • Published: June 17, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s, an update to Galaxy A20s, is set to launch in India today. The Korean smartphone maker is set to introduce the device via Flipkart at 12:30PM IST. The smartphone with Infinity-O display and quad rear cameras is an attempt by Samsung to make further inroads in the budget price segment. To recall, the smartphone was first introduced last month for select European countries. In comparison to Galaxy A20s, the device brings an update to the camera setup and a larger 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung launches 10 new Smart TVs and all-new The Frame 2020 TV lineup in India

Samsung Galaxy A21s India Launch: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy A21s with a suggested retail price of €200 (around Rs 17,200) in Europe. However, we can expect the device to go on sale in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment in India. The Korean consumer electronics giant has been losing market share in India to Chinese brands. It needs a compelling device to make a comeback while brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo continue to offer value for money. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart: Check full specifications, price

The Galaxy A21s is built around a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Exynos 850 mobile platform, the smartphone is expected to debut with 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. We are looking at four different color options – black, white, blue and red colors. There is a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 15W wired charging. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to go official in India on June 17: Specifications, expected price and more

Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Also Read

Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

As mentioned before, one of the changes coming with this device will be seen in the camera department. The Galaxy A21s features a 48-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole display. The smartphone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 9:26 AM IST

