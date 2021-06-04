Samsung has added yet another 5G smartphone to its portfolio, the Galaxy A22 5G, which was seen making headlines quite often. The phone falls in the mid-range price segment and joins the existing affordable 5G phones by the company, which includes the Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy M42 5G. The M42 recently made its entry in India. Also Read - Next Samsung Exynos chip for Galaxy S series to get AMD GPU along with ray tracing

Confirming the rumours, Samsung has also launched the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22, which differs a bit from the 5G model. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched

The Galaxy A22 5G gets a 6.6-inch TFT display, which the company calls Infinity-V. It supports a Full HD+ screen resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and gets a number of RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB. 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. All these options support a microSD card in case you need more storage. Although, the availability would be different for different regions. Also Read - Best 5G phones to launch in June 2021 in India: Check price in India, specs, availability

On the camera front, there is a square-shaped rear camera hump, which resembles the one seen on the M42. However, the A22 houses only three cameras: a 48-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With a plastic build, the Galaxy A22 5G comes in Grey, White, and Violet colours. It will be available at a starting price of Euros 199 (around Rs 22,000) in the UK soon.

There’s a 4G variant too

As for the Galaxy A22 4G, it isn’t the same as the 5G variant. The phone comes with a slightly smaller 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V screen but with an HD+ screen resolution, much like the Galaxy M42 5G. But, there’s also support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB.

The phone also gets an additional 2-megapixel macro camera. The other three cameras remain the same as the Galaxy A22 5G, this time with OIS support for the main shooter. It comes with a 13-megapixel front snapper.

The phone gets the same battery capacity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as the 5G model. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and comes in Black, White, Mint and Violet colour variants.

However, there’s no word on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G. Plus, we lack details on when the phone(s) will arrive in India.