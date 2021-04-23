Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy A22 5G as part of its Galaxy A series. The smartphone has been featuring in the rumour mill for a while now and the latest leak is a look at the possible design it might carry. Also Read - Samsung opens Galaxy Upcycling beta to turn old Galaxy phones into IoT devices

The design is expected to be different from the recently launched Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 in India, and even the Galaxy A32/A42 that have been launched in the US recently. Read on to know more about this.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G design leaked

Popular leakster OnLeaks (via Voice) has shared some images that reveal the design of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. As per the images, the Galaxy A22 will come with a square-shaped rear camera module, which is similar to the one seen on the current Google Pixel phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications leak again, hint at a compact design

While the Pixels come with a single rear camera, the Samsung phone is seen with three rear cameras. Upfront, the smartphone will get a waterdrop notch display with some visible bezels at the top and bottom portions.

The device is also seen featuring a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom end. There are chances that the Galaxy A22 5G will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power on/off button, as seen in the leaked renders

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G expected features, specs

The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display, which could be an LCD one. It is most likely to come with 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, along with a 13-megapixel front camera. Although, previous rumours hint at quad rear snappers.

The phone might come with a MediaTek chip, much like the Galaxy A32. There is also a possibility of a 4G variant of the device, which could be restricted to certain markets.

As for the price, the Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone by the company and could fall under Rs 20,000. It could launch in June. However, there’s no confirmation on the same. Also, we don’t know when it will arrive in India.

We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.