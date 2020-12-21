comscore Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch timeline tipped | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G coming soon, India launch timeline tipped

Samsung is working on a new A series smartphone for the Indian consumers out there. It is dubbed to be the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung is working on a new A series smartphone for the Indian consumers out there. It is dubbed to be the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. According to the latest report coming from a Korean publication Daum.net, the Galaxy A22 5G will launch in India in the second half of 2021. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the launch details of the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, features tipped via Buds Pro app: Know details

As per the report, the Galaxy A22 5G will launch in markets like India and other South East Asian countries. The report further reveals that the company will launch the Galaxy A32 5G alongside the Galaxy A22 5G but that may be priced slightly higher. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced at KRW 200,000, which roughly translates to Rs 13,300. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G details revealed

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. There are no more details available about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones. Also Read - This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before official announcement

The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A21 that was launched in April this year. The Galaxy A21s was launched in the month of June this year. The phone was launched at a price of Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The top end model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 18,499. The device is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 1600×720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor with 2GHz CPU speed paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A21s comes packed with a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel camera. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support.

  Published Date: December 21, 2020 5:19 PM IST

Best Sellers