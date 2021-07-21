Samsung is bringing another affordable 5G phone to India. As expected, it will be the Galaxy A22 5G that was launched in Europe last month. The company has revealed the launch date for the same, which is set for July 23. This is also the day when the Poco F3 GT will make its official entry. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

The South Korean major revealed the launch date via its Twitter handle, which is just two days away. Here's a look at all the details.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G coming to India

The Galaxy A22 will join its 4G counterpart, which was launched in India recently. For the uninitiated, both phones have a different spec sheet but fall in the same price bracket, which is what rumours suggest.

The upcoming Galaxy A phone will offer a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz display. It lacks a Super AMOLED screen type seen on the Galaxy A22 4G. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip.

Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G.

11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. Just 2 days to go. Stay Tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/fhw9cU1uap — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

If the specs appear familiar, you are thinking in the right direction. This is the same chip that is seen on the recently launched Redmi Note 10T 5G, the Realme Narzo 30 5G, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G. And these are the phone’s rivals too.

The phone will be home to triple rear cameras arranged in a square camera bump. There will be a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

There will be a 5,000mAh battery with 15w fast charging support. You can also expect up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will also house a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The price remains behind the veil but we have some rumours to get a fair idea. It is suggested that the Galaxy A22 5G will start at Rs 19,999 and go up to Rs 21,999. With this, it will become the most affordable 5G phone by Samsung.