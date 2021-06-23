Samsung is expected to launch yet another affordable 5G phone in India. This time, it will be a part of the Galaxy A series and is none other than the Galaxy A22 that was launched in Europe earlier this month. The device has popped up in several leaks and now its support page has gone live in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go powered by Intel Jasper Lake Celeron processor revealed

This gives us a strong feeling that the phone is all set to reach the Indian shores soon. Here’s a look at the details we know so far. Also Read - Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 gaming monitors launched: Details here

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch soon

It is suggested that the Galaxy A22 5G has appeared on Samsung India’s website with the model number ‘SM-A226B/DS.’ This is the same model number that was spotted recently on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. We reckon it’s the Galaxy A22 in both the listings. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

However, the support page doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming Samsung smartphone. But, fret not. Since the phone has already launched for the global markets, we have an idea as to how it will be like.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features, specs, price

The Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 6.6-inch IPS TFT display with a Full HD+ screen resolution. It misses the Super AMOLED screen panel seen on the Galaxy M42 5G.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and comes in four RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. However, there’s no word on how many variants will launch in India.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers (a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor). The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Grey, White, and Violet colours.

While there’s no word on its pricing details, it is most likely to start at Rs 20,000 and compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the iQOO Z3 5G, and more.