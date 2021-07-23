Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is set to launch in India today. Samsung introduced the 5G variant alongside the Galaxy A22 4G model in the global market last month. The tech giant took to the official Samsung India Twitter handle to make the announcement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

“Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G. 11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. Just 2 days to go. Stay Tuned,” the tweet reads. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India leaks ahead of official launch: Check details

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G variant was introduced in India last month for a starting price of Rs 18,499. Reports speculate that the 5G model could come in the sub-Rs 25000 price bracket. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 Indian price leaked: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India, timing

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will debut in India on July 23. Samsung hasn’t shared any details whether it will run a livestream to showcase the new model, perhaps it could be a soft launch with the company announcing the price as key details of the device are already known.

Get ready for seamless live streaming on 5G.

11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. 1 day to go.

Stay Tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/3U2n9ONaaH — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 22, 2021

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to cost Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. The high-end variant with 8GB/128GB storage is tipped to come for a price of Rs 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G already made its global debut in Europe last month. The phone is expected to arrive with similar specs in India. That said, the Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. As far as optics are concerned, the Galaxy A22 5G carries a triple camera layout comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging.