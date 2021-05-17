Samsung has been rumoured to launch the Galaxy A22 5G, which will join the list of its affordable 5G phones. The device has been featuring in the rumour mill for quite some time and has been spotted multiple times on various certification sites. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

In addition to this, the 5G smartphone has now received the Bluetooth SIG certification, hinting that it will launch soon. Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch nearing

The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been found listed on SIG with a total of five model numbers: SM-A226B-DS, SM-A226B-DSN, SM-A226B, SM-A226BR-DSN, SM-A226BR-N. This hints at different model numbers for the device in different markets.

The certification site suggests that the smartphone will come with Bluetooth version 5.0, which is supported in almost every device these days.

The new details come in addition to the Galaxy A22 5G‘s leaked renders that surfaced recently. As per the images, the device is expected to come with a square-shaped rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch screen. This looks a lot like the one seen on the latest Galaxy M42 5G, which acts as the first affordable 5G phone in India.

Additionally, the device is expected to come in pastel colours, much like the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72.

More Samsung Galaxy A22 5G details

While we lack concrete details, it is suggested that the Galaxy A22 will come in both 4G and 5G variants. It is expected to come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display, which could be AMOLED in nature. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It might come with triple rear cameras. Although, there’s no word on its camera configuration.

As for the price, the device could fall under Rs 20,000 and might compete with the Realme 8 5G, the Oppo A74 5G, and more.

As a reminder, we don’t have concrete details at our disposal and need to take the aforementioned with a pinch of salt. We will let you know once Samsung reveals something. Therefore, stay tuned.