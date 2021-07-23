comscore Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India: Check price, features
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the latest affordable 5G phone by the company and joins the existing Galaxy M42 5G that was launched recently in India.

a22 5g

Samsung has launched a new budget 5G smartphone in India, which has safely become the company’s most affordable one that prepares you for the future. This is the Galaxy A22 5G, which has been expected to reach the Indian shores for a while now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

The smartphone joins the previous affordable 5G phone by Samsung, the Galaxy M42 5G and has been launched in addition to its 4G counterpart. Here’s a look at what all it brings to the table. Also Read - Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ to now protect your phone cameras, will debut on a Samsung phone

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is here

The Galaxy A22 5G is also the first 5G phone in the Galaxy A series. It comes with a number of attractions that include a 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, and more. If this reminds you of something, you are not alone. This is the same chip seen on the Redmi Note 10T 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, and even the Realme Narzo 30 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

To elaborate on the spec sheet, the A22 5G gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notched screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. This phone misses on the AMOLED touch, which is seen on the Galaxy A22 4G and even the Galaxy M42 5G.

a22 5g

It comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 6GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with the same storage capacity.

The camera department gets three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front gets an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W of fast charging. The competition, on the other hand, offers 18W fast charging and this could mean a drawback for the phone. But, it remains to be seen how this phone’s battery optimisation is like.

The device runs Samsung One UI 31.1 based on Android 11. Additionally, it comes with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port, memory card support, and more. There are three colour options to choose from, namely, Grey, Mint, and Violet.

The price

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 21,999 (8GB/128GB). This is cheaper than the Galaxy M42 5G, which starts at Rs 21,999. However, it is expensive if its direct rivals are taken into consideration as they fall under Rs 15,000.

It will be available to buy via the Samsung online store and leading offline/online stores. Interested buyers can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on the use of HDFC Bank cards.

  • Published Date: July 23, 2021 1:01 PM IST

