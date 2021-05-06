Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W charging, reveals TUV listing

Samsung Galaxy A22, the supposed entry-level 5G phone appeared in several listings over the past few weeks. While image renders in the past suggested the phone to carry a triple rear camera, a new listing on TUV Rheinland now suggest that the Galaxy A22 will bundle 15W charging support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch imminent as it gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

The listing reveals the device carrying model number SM-A226B/DS. Further, the screenshot as shared by the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shows that the phone supports up to 9V, 1.67A input which is basically the rating characteristic of the 15W charging speed. Besides this, the listing doesn’t reveal any additional information. However, reports in the past have unveiled a couple of important details about the upcoming Galaxy A22 phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Geekbench listing reveals Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch, price (rumoured)

The supposed entry-level Samsung Galaxy A22 5G phone is rumoured to debut in the second half this year. As per reports, the phone could come for a price of KRW 2,00,000 (approximately Rs 13,100). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G leaked renders hint at a Google Pixel-like camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G allegedly appeared in the Geekbench listing last month. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and paired with 6GB of RAM. Reports speculate that the phone might come with other RAM options as well. In terms of display, the phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a V-shaped teardrop notch.

The supposed Galaxy A22 is said to run Android 11 right out of the box with Samsung’s custom One UI skin layered on top. As for other specs, the phone is expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back which will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Furthermore, alleged renders of the Galaxy A22 5G shared by @Onleaks last month suggested that the phone could feature a tall form factor with thick chin bezels. The renders showed the phone featuring a dual-tone shade with a square-shaped rear camera module housing a triple camera setup. A 3.5mm audio jack could be seen at the bottom near the charging port. As per reports, the phone might arrive in four colour options including Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White. While details about the Galaxy A22 5G is pouring heavily over the past couple weeks, Samsung is yet to break the ice about the phone’s launch date.