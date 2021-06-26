Samsung Galaxy A22 Indian price leaked: Here's what to expect

Samsung is soon to launch the Galaxy A22 in India. The smartphone is most likely to be made available in both 4G and 5G variants, much like in Europe. Ahead of the official launch, we now have details on the price of the Galaxy A22 4G as revealed by some offline store sources. Also Read - Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may only launch it in select markets

It is also revealed that the smartphone is already being sold through offline stores even before it has been officially launched in India. Here are the details. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499 in India. This is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 in pics: First look at the Redmi Note 10S competitor

While there’s no word on the possible offers or discounts, it is suggested that the phone will come with Samsung Care+, Samsung Finance+, and the option to avail free home delivery.

We are to get an official word from Samsung on this. Plus, we might also get to see the smartphone’s 5G variant, given that its support page recently went live in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 features, specs

To recall, the Galaxy A22 was recently launched in Europe. It comes with a 6.4-inch HD Super AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Its 5G variant gets a 6.6-inch screen with a Full HD+ screen resolution. But, we neither get a high refresh rate nor a Super AMOLED display.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip. There are three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. We don’t know how many will be available in India.

On the camera front, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Black, White, Mint and Violet colours.