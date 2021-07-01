Samsung has finally made the Galaxy A22 official in India. The company has silently listed the phone on its website after the news of it being sold offline circulated recently. If you are thinking this is another budget 5G phone by the company, you are wrong. Also Read - Top 5 smartphone launches in May 2021: Google Pixel 5a, Poco F3 GT, Oppo K9 5G

It’s the Galaxy A22 4G that has made its entry in India and it remains unknown if the 5G variant will make it to India after all. Until that happens, the Galaxy A22 appears like a pretty decent proposition under Rs 20,000. Here’s a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 4G appears on BIS certification listing, India launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy A22 now in India

The new Samsung Galaxy-A smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD Super AMOLED HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While the 5G variant gets a Full HD+ screen resolution, it misses out on an AMOLED panel and a high refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and comes in a single 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. In Europe, it launched with two more RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A22 features four rear cameras. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the smartphone houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Black and Mint colour variants. It comes stacked with various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

What’s the price?

The Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a price tag of Rs 18,499, which is similar to what was leaked recently and termed as the phone’s offline price.

It is available to buy via the company’s website and is expected to be up for grabs via more offline and online channels.