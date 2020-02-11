Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) gets January 2020 security update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A3 (SM-A310M) device from 2015. The latest update brings the January 2020 security patch. The changelog for the update does not include any newly added features. The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) update bumps up the software build version to A310MUBU3CTA1 and is currently rolling out for users based in Mexico. The update has a firmware size of about 1.75GB and based on the dated Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The January 2020 security patch with the update fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This exploit could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an issue that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A3 (2016) units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and Install.

Samsung has been prominent when it comes to rolling out software updates to its devices in recent times. The company has been pushing the security patches for all sorts of Galaxy smartphones from previous years as well.

Samsung Galaxy A3 2016 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an F/1.9 aperture. The front comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A3 2016 has an Exynos 7578 SoC and Mali-T720MP2 GPU. It packs a 2,300mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, 4G LTE, and microUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline