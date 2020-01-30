Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A3 (2017) users. The new update brings the month-old December 2019 security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

The latest update carries the software version number A320FLXXS5CSL9, and its firmware size is about 2.29GB, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on the old Android 8.0 Oreo OS, and brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 Android security patch.

Samsung has started pushing the software update for users based in Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine region. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The latest OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A3 (2017) units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The December 2019 security update primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung has not released the changelog for the update, but it may also have some improvements for device stability.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) flaunts a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD (720×1280 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) has an Exynos 7870 Octa SoC and Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. It packs a 2,350mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

