comscore Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolls out to users | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out with December 2019 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out with December 2019 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) latest update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 4:23 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30 (10)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A3 (2017) users. The new update brings the month-old December 2019 security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

Related Stories


The latest update carries the software version number A320FLXXS5CSL9, and its firmware size is about 2.29GB, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on the old Android 8.0 Oreo OS, and brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 Android security patch.

Samsung has started pushing the software update for users based in Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine region. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The latest OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A3 (2017) units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The December 2019 security update primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung has not released the changelog for the update, but it may also have some improvements for device stability.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) flaunts a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with HD (720×1280 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Galaxy A3 (2017) has an Exynos 7870 Octa SoC and Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. It packs a 2,350mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 4:23 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

4
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
1.6 GHz Octa Core Processor
13 MP with f/1.9 Aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
News
Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

News

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out
Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2

News

Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2
Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सामने आने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Xiaomi Mi 10 pro स्मार्टफोन 16GB रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Band 4 फिटनेस बैंड 1 फरवरी से बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Sennheiser Ambeo साउंडबार भारत में 1,99,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Poco X2 फोन 64 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
News
Moto G Stylus live images, key specifications leaked online
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians

News

Smartphones used by 50 crore Indians
Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too

News

Realme smartphones now available on Amazon India too
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) update rolling out