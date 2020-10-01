comscore Samsung Galaxy A3 Core launched: Price, specifications and other details
Samsung Galaxy A3 Core launched: Price, specifications and other details

The Samsung Galaxy A3 Core comes with a price label of NGN 32,500, which is around Rs 6,200 in India.

  Updated: October 1, 2020 3:43 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy A3 Core has been launched in Nigeria. The key highlights of the device are a 3,000mAh battery, a compact a 5.3-inch HD+ display, a total of two cameras, and more. The entry-level phone from Samsung comes pre-installed with Google Go edition apps. Samsung will be selling the smartphone in three color options, including Blue, Black, and Red. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 to feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup; Here is everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy A3 Core comes with a price label of NGN 32,500, which is around Rs 6,200 in India. It will be sold at Samsung stores and partner stores. The smartphone will be sold in three colors variants, including Blue, Red, and Black. It is currently unknown whether this handset will also makes its debut in other markets. Also Read - Samsung phone price drop: Check new prices of Galaxy M31s, M11, and M01

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A3 Core comes with a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The entry-level device offers an unnamed quad-core SoC that is clocked at 1.5GHz. It ships with the Android Go edition. The smartphone has an old-school design. As you can see, there are thick bezels on the top and bottom. It is being offered with 1GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage options. The company has given the option to expand the storage by up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 could be Samsung's first Penta-camera smartphone

As for the photography sessions, the Galaxy A3 Core packs a single 8-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens. It is paired with an LED flash. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. With this phone, one will be able to shoot full-HD videos at 30fps, as per the company. The device has a textured polycarbonate back. The handset sports a 3,000mAh battery with a micro-USB charging. In terms of connectivity, the new phone from Samsung supports Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Best Sellers