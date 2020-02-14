comscore Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0 update | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A30 Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out to users in India

Apart from the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 OS, the update also includes the latest February 2020 security patch.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 4:07 PM IST
Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A30 smartphone. This new system update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system on top of the company’s new One UI 2.0 custom skin.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update bumps up the software build version to A305FDDU4BTB3. The OTA update is about 1.4 GB in size and is currently available for users based in India. It also includes the latest February 2020 security patch, which fixes several high and critical security vulnerabilities in the device.

The OTA update is rolling out incrementally, so it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A30 units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the phone.

One UI 2.0: What’s new?

The One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A30 smartphone will come with changes in the overall UX design. The new Android 10 OS will further bring dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more. Samsung’s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone made its debut back in February 2019. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The smartphone features an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. It packs a 4,000-mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolls out with February 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolls out with February 2020 security patch

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Galaxy A30 supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 4:07 PM IST

