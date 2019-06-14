comscore Samsung Galaxy A30 White variant Price in India, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color, priced at Rs 15,940
News

Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color, priced at Rs 15,940

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. It runs on Exynos 7904 SoC with an Octa-core processor at up to 1.8GHz clock speed with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 3:59 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30 White

Samsung Galaxy A30 White

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has just launched a new color for Galaxy A30. Now interested buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy A30 in White color also. This comes in addition to the three previously available colors including Black, Red, and Light Blue. According to the information on the official Samsung Store, the white variant is being made available for Rs 15,490. This pricing is similar to the rest of the devices on the website.

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. Users also get FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 1.8GHz clock speed with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. In addition to this, the Galaxy A30 also sports a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage. The slot supports microSD cards with a capacity of up to 512GB.

In the camera department, we get a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The device also sports a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The device sports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slots as connectivity options. Other connectivity options include USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio socket. The battery specifications indicate a 4,000mAh unit with 15W fast charging technology.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 7904
16MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30 Red color variant launched in India: Price, specifications, features

The device also featured a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the back. The last thing to note here is that both devices run Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI. This is not the first time that Samsung has launched a new color variant for its smartphone. A couple of months back the company launched the Red color variant of the Galaxy A30 in the market. These new colors are likely launched to ensure that the smartphone is present in the news cycle for a longer time.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
OS Android 9 Pie
Processor Samsung Exynos 7904
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery Capacity 4,000mAh
Connectivity 2G,3G,4G
SD Card Presence/Capacity MicroSD card up to 512GB

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
thumb-img
News
Huawei s Android replacement HongMeng OS will be 60% faster
thumb-img
News
Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18
thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive

News

Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive

Paytm Mall offering heavy discounts on phones: Check price

Deals

Paytm Mall offering heavy discounts on phones: Check price

When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

News

When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive

When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Paytm Mall offering heavy discounts on phones: Check price

Deals

Paytm Mall offering heavy discounts on phones: Check price
Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 variant with better hardware could launch soon
Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi का 11 साल तक चलने वाला Mi LED Smart Bulb अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, Amazon, Flipkart और Mi.com से खरीदें

Micromax के Co-Founder Rahul Sharma 18 जून को लॉन्च करेंगे भारत की पहली AI बेस्ड Electric Bike

Paytm Mall Phone Sale : iPhone XR पर मिल रहा 17 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Galaxy A30 White Colour : अब सफेद रंग में आया Galaxy A30 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0: ये हैं PUBG Mobile की लेटेस्ट अपडेट के 5 नए फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 now available in White color
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive

News

Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive
When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?

News

When will Xiaomi smartphones get Android Q?
Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer

News

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them safer