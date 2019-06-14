South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has just launched a new color for Galaxy A30. Now interested buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy A30 in White color also. This comes in addition to the three previously available colors including Black, Red, and Light Blue. According to the information on the official Samsung Store, the white variant is being made available for Rs 15,490. This pricing is similar to the rest of the devices on the website.

Samsung Galaxy A30 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. Users also get FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 1.8GHz clock speed with 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. In addition to this, the Galaxy A30 also sports a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage. The slot supports microSD cards with a capacity of up to 512GB.

Time to go classy and fabulous with the latest #GalaxyA30, now in white. Get yours today at ₹15,490/- #BuiltForTheEraOfLive

Explore more: https://t.co/oK9CdVxZnp pic.twitter.com/8O2TE7e2gE — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 12, 2019

In the camera department, we get a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The device also sports a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The device sports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slots as connectivity options. Other connectivity options include USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio socket. The battery specifications indicate a 4,000mAh unit with 15W fast charging technology.

The device also featured a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the back. The last thing to note here is that both devices run Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI. This is not the first time that Samsung has launched a new color variant for its smartphone. A couple of months back the company launched the Red color variant of the Galaxy A30 in the market. These new colors are likely launched to ensure that the smartphone is present in the news cycle for a longer time.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ OS Android 9 Pie Processor Samsung Exynos 7904 Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery Capacity 4,000mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G SD Card Presence/Capacity MicroSD card up to 512GB