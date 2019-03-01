Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

Samsung will start selling two of the new smartphones from all-new Galaxy A series starting midnight, 12:00 AM – the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. The company announced three new smartphones Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 yesterday at a press conference in Mumbai. These refreshed Galaxy A series smartphones come with new style Infinity-V display, 4,000mAh battery, Android 9 Pie OS, and more. Not just that, the mid-premium Galaxy A50 in A series comes with triple rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will be available from March 2, 12:00 AM via Flipkart, Samsung online e-store and other leading e-commerce websites. The Galaxy A10, on the other hand, will go on sale from March 20.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB variant. The Galaxy A50 will cost you Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications and features

The Galaxy A30 comes with a 3D glossy back made from plastic material. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity U super AMOLED display running at full HD+ resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. In the photography department, a dual camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens is present. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging over Type C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also supports Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, Dolby Atmos and AR sticker.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications and features

The premium model in the series, the Galaxy A50 packs an in-display fingerprint scanner and shares the same design as the Galaxy A30. Under the hood is an Exynos 9610 SoC. The other highlight of the smartphone is the triple camera setup of 25-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor and a third 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens at the back. Upfront, there is a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Just like the A30 smartphone, the Galaxy A50 also comes with a 4,000mAh battery featuring 15W fast charging over Type C. On the software front, all three smartphones come with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.