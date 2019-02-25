Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 6.4-inch Infinity-U display, 4,000mAh battery unveiled

After being in the rumor for months, Samsung has finally unveiled the new Galaxy A-series smartphones – the Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50. The new smartphones come with an Infinity-U display, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, and more. Samsung did not reveal the pricing of these smartphones, but the same is widely expected on February 28, which is when the official announcement is likely to take place.

“We are committed to providing meaningful progress to everyone for a better mobile experience, and that innovation starts with the upgraded Galaxy A Series. People are changing the way they connect, and their smartphones need to keep up. Our new Galaxy A Series offers improvements to the essential features that will support these live interactions, with diverse options to meet their ever-changing needs,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics said in a press release.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display (1080x2340pixels), which Samsung refers to as Infinity-U. It comes with a 3G Glasstic back, which seems more like polymer plastic which laminated finish that looks and feels like glass. Under the hood is an octa-core SoC featuring dual CPU clocked at 1.8GHz, and a hexa-core CPU clocked at 1.6GHz.

The smartphone will be available in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB will also be present. In the photography department, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) + a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary sensor (ultra-wide-angle lens).

Armed with a 4,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with support for fast charging as well. The smartphone also comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. Other features include Samsung Pay, Bixby Home, and Bixby Reminder features. The company hasn’t clarified on the Android version, but based on leaks, the smartphone is expected to run Android Pie OS.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications and features

The Galaxy A50 shares some similarities with the Galaxy A30, which comes in the form of display and battery. Both rest of the things changes. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC featuring four CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It is paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion up to 512GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get a 25-megapixel front camera, and a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner Samsung Pay, Bixby Voice, Bixby Vision and Bixby Reminder features.