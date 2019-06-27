Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 are getting new software updates enhancing security and other features. Thus, the revamped Galaxy A-series is off to a great start for Samsung. The Korean company is also not repeating the mistake of not releasing timely software update. The Galaxy A70 is getting a new software update with version number A705GMODM2AF4. And, the 470MB update for the smartphone brings security patch for the month of May.

Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 get new software update

The changelog reveals that the update also improves performance of the touch screen. Morever, Samsung has also improved response of the fingerprint sensor with this particular update. The update for Samsung Galaxy A30 bring version number A305GNDXU2ASE5 and it is a bigger update. The update is a 645MB download and it bumps the security level to June security patch. But, it is not clear whether the Galaxy A30 also gets features updates for the fingerprint sensor and the touch screen. According to Tizenhelp, Samsung Galaxy A30 is getting the update in the Philippines and Indonesia. Samsung Galaxy A70, on the other hand, is reportedly getting the update in India.

It is not clear why Samsung is seeding June security patch to Galaxy A30 and older May security patch to Galaxy A70. However, it does seem like Samsung is not planning to repeat its mistakes with older Galaxy A-series devices. The Korean company was among the worst when it comes to software updates. As a result, it was notoriously slow and most devices from the company never saw any updates. However, with its Chinese rivals emphasizing on software updates, Samsung seems to be doing course correction as well. The software update for Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 shows Samsung will continue to roll out timely updates for the device. Samsung claims to have sold over 5 million Galaxy A-series devices in India in 70 days. The revised numbers were announced after it confirmed sales of 2 million units in 40 days.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30: Specifications and Price in India

The Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch Infinity U-notch display. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, and also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Samsung One UI based on Android Pie, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A30 is available for Rs 15,490 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specifications and Price in India

The Galaxy A70 is the most premium Galaxy A-series smartphone available in India right now. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is also 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with main 32-megapixel camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A70 uses a 32-megapixel sensor as well. It runs Android Pie and is supported by a 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy A70 is available for Rs 28,990 in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Samsung Galaxy A70 Price 16990 28990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904 Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline