comscore Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get software update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates that enhance security
News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates that enhance security

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 is reportedly getting the update in India while Galaxy A30 is getting the update in the Philippines and Indonesia. The update enhances key features and improves security of the device.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 3:23 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 (12)

Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 are getting new software updates enhancing security and other features. Thus, the revamped Galaxy A-series is off to a great start for Samsung. The Korean company is also not repeating the mistake of not releasing timely software update. The Galaxy A70 is getting a new software update with version number A705GMODM2AF4. And, the 470MB update for the smartphone brings security patch for the month of May.

Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 get new software update

The changelog reveals that the update also improves performance of the touch screen. Morever, Samsung has also improved response of the fingerprint sensor with this particular update. The update for Samsung Galaxy A30 bring version number A305GNDXU2ASE5 and it is a bigger update. The update is a 645MB download and it bumps the security level to June security patch. But, it is not clear whether the Galaxy A30 also gets features updates for the fingerprint sensor and the touch screen. According to Tizenhelp, Samsung Galaxy A30 is getting the update in the Philippines and Indonesia. Samsung Galaxy A70, on the other hand, is reportedly getting the update in India.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Premium experience at mid-range price

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Premium experience at mid-range price

It is not clear why Samsung is seeding June security patch to Galaxy A30 and older May security patch to Galaxy A70. However, it does seem like Samsung is not planning to repeat its mistakes with older Galaxy A-series devices. The Korean company was among the worst when it comes to software updates. As a result, it was notoriously slow and most devices from the company never saw any updates. However, with its Chinese rivals emphasizing on software updates, Samsung seems to be doing course correction as well. The software update for Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 shows Samsung will continue to roll out timely updates for the device. Samsung claims to have sold over 5 million Galaxy A-series devices in India in 70 days. The revised numbers were announced after it confirmed sales of 2 million units in 40 days.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30: Specifications and Price in India

The Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch Infinity U-notch display. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, and also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Samsung One UI based on Android Pie, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A30 is available for Rs 15,490 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Modern design, excellent display

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Modern design, excellent display

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specifications and Price in India

The Galaxy A70 is the most premium Galaxy A-series smartphone available in India right now. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is also 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with main 32-megapixel camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A70 uses a 32-megapixel sensor as well. It runs Android Pie and is supported by a 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy A70 is available for Rs 28,990 in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Samsung Galaxy A70
Price 16990 28990
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904 Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 7904
16MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70

1

28990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC
Triple cameras - 32MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 3:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9e four variants, color options leaked
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta Final builds rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 Diamond Red gradient color variant leaked

Editor's Pick

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
News
Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

News

Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

News

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

How To

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

Most Popular

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai

Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates
Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders leaked
Samsung launches three Galaxy wearables in India

News

Samsung launches three Galaxy wearables in India
Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi CC9e के चार वेरिएंट, कलर और प्राइस के साथ हुए लीक, 2 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: Xiaomi Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने पेश किया 1,345 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, एक साल तक रोज मिलेगा 1.5 GB हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट डेटा

Realme 3 का रेड ग्रेडिएंट कलर वेरिएंट लीक, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

सिंगल लाउडस्पीकर के साथ आएगा Samsung Galaxy Note 10, नहीं होगा 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates
Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai

News

Vivo AR Glass launched at MWC 2019 Shanghai
Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers

News

Airtel Thanks now offers benefits to V-Fiber Broadband customers
WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

News

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram
Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out