Samsung Galaxy A30 gets April 2019 Android security patch with improvements to earphones and more

Samsung is likely to roll out the update to its Galaxy A30 devices in a phased manner where the update will only reach a very small number of devices on the first day.

Samsung Galaxy A30 (7)

Samsung seems to be rolling out a new update to all its Samsung Galaxy A30 devices in the market. As part of the update, Samsung is rolling out the April 2019 Android security patch to its users. In addition to the monthly security patch from Google, the update also brings a number of bug fixes to the problems that users reported. According to the report online, April security patch fixes five critical security vulnerabilities in the Android operating system along with “dozens of” security problems that were rated “high-risk”.

In addition to that, the security patch also fixes 15 security vulnerabilities and exposures (SVE) items that were specific to Samsung devices. The report by SamMobile also noted that one of the issues was present in the Emergency Mode that allowed unauthorized users to disable some of the protected features on Samsung devices without any authentication. According to the report, the new update brings the software version on the Samsung Galaxy A30 to A305FDDU1ASC6. It also noted that the update is currently rolling out for users in the Indian market with a wider rollout expected soon.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The report also revealed that the update file that is rolling out amounts to 424.16 MB in size. In addition to the security-related improvements, the changelog of the update also stated that the device comes with improved stability in “Earphones Sound”. We are not sure what that means as Samsung has not added any details about the improvements. However, it is possible that these improvements in “Earphones Sound” would mean improved quality of sound.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

It is worth noting that Samsung is likely to roll out the update to its devices in a phased manner. This means that on the first day, the update will only reach a very small section of devices in the market. Once a certain number of devices have installed the update and there are no reports about any hidden or serious bugs in the update, the update will roll out to rest of the devices. So you don’t need to worry if you can’t find the update to install in the “Software Update” section in the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy A30.

